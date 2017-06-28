Zolo Liberty+ are wireless in-ears without compromise

Let’s face it – wires on headphones can be a bit of a pain. If they aren’t in need of constant untangling, they’re breaking under the pressure and rendering our headphones useless. The only problem is, wireless in-ears haven’t been exactly problem-free either. The Zolo Liberty+ are promising to change all that with top-notch sound quality (it’s all in the graphene-coated drivers, don't you know), a budge-free fit and a longer battery life than their competitors. That means you'll get 3.5 hours playback at any one time, with its charging case offering 48 hours of charging for on-the-go top ups. All that, and the Liberty+ also feature Bluetooth 5.0 for quicker, easier pairing, are waterproof for gym and outdoor use and pack a trio of voice assistants from Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. Sounds good, right? With a $50,000 Kickstarter target and over $1.1m raised in just one week, we aren’t the only ones that think so.