Yamaha launches new soundbar range with built-in Alexa voice control

Yahama has just introduced two new soundbars with built-in Alexa Voice Control, giving couch potatoes around the world the ability to connect, control, and savour their favourite music and movies without lifting so much as a finger (hey, don't look at me like that, I'm right there with you). The YAS-209 and YAS-109 both plump for a minimalistic ultra-slim design, and can either be placed directly in front of your TV or slapped on a wall. The cheaper YAS-109 (£299) features inbuilt subwoofers that churn out booming bass, while the more upmarket YAS-209 (£399) includes a separate wireless subwoofer that's a bit more "expressive." Both also incorporate Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround decoding to deliver immersive 3D surround sound, and utilise Yamaha Clear Voice tech to improve the audibility and clarity of dialogue. We don't know about you, but that sounds pretty good to us.