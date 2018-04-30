TicPods Free are like AirPods for Android, with added gestural smarts

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and Mobvio had best hope Apple agrees when it sets eyes on the TicPods Free earbuds (from $79), which bear more than a passing resemblance to AirPods. However, the TicPods feature-set aims to surpass Apple’s kit, while coming in at a lower price point. These Android-oriented (but also iOS-compatible) earbuds are IPX5 water resistant, have noise cancellation tech, automatically pause playback when one earbud is removed – and resume when it’s replaced. There are gestures too – double tap to answer calls, and slide up and down an earbud to adjust volume levels. TicPods don’t just come in white either, but also stylish navy blue and vibrant orange. The only way you’ll get to buy AirPods in those colours is by rampaging around an Apple Store with a massive magic marker.