Teenage Engineering is entering the modular analog universe with build-your-own synthesiser kit

Teenage Engineering is taking its bitesized Pocket Operator synthesisers into the modular analog universe with three new built-it-yourself kits. Essentially the Nintendo Labo of the synth world, the DIY instruments compromise on everything except sound quality to keep prices down while still delivering top-notch audio. Each flatpack kit - the 16 keyboard, 170 monophonic analog synth, and 400 modular synth - contains all the sheet-metal, connectors, and modules you need to create your own personal synthesiser, and can be built in around 15 minutes. Just follow the instructions, try not to bend anything the wrong way, and then unless your inner Tangerine Dream.