News
The Styletto Connect is an ultra-slim hearing aid with a penchant for portability
Hear hear
Hearing aids are generally perceived as obtrusive pieces of tech that quite rightly prioritise functionality over form, but the new Styletto Connect is hoping to change that. An ultra-slim aid with phone connectivity and portable charging, the Connect combines an exceptional slimline design with high-quality Bluetooth connectivity for streaming music, television, and phone calls, and can even be fine-tuned to provide better hearing and speech understanding based on a user's individual needs. The icing on the cake is a pocket-sized portable charging case that provides five hours of use on a 30-minute fast charge, meaning you should never run out of juice when you're on the go.
Audio