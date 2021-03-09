Sonos's Roam is a proper portable speaker for park parties

Just in time for being allowed back outside, Sonos has unveiled a sensibly sized portable speaker with the right to, well, roam. The Toblerone-shaped Sonos Roam (£159, out in April) should have some pretty decent audio chops, with two Class-H amplifiers and a customisable EQ, but it's the 10 hours continuous playback and IP67 waterproof rating that's got us eyeing up a party in the park. The speaker is also smart enough to interchange between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth depending on whether you've decided to venture further than your front door. Weighing in at 430g, it’s a waif in comparison to the hulking Sonos Move, and while some of you might liken it to the Denon Envaya Mini, the Roam looks most elegant encased in a honeycomb grille, and available in black or white. It's got some cool other features too, including Automatic Trueplay which uses spatial awareness to adjust sound accordingly to your surroundings. Sonos has also added Sound Swap to the mix, which allows you to send songs playing on the Roam to any other Sonos speaker on your network with a one-button press – yes, that's right, the Roam even has physical buttons, and it's certainly pushing ours.