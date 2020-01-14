News
Solid State Logic has unveiled its first ever audio interfaces for home studios
Home comforts
Solid State Logic, the audio company best known for designing mammoth mixing consoles for recording studios around the world, has launched its first-ever dedicated audio interfaces for more modest personal studios. Pitched at aspiring creatives who’re more likely to work from home, both the SSL 2 (£149) and SSL 2+ (£199) include class-leading mic preamps, legacy 4K analogue enhancement modes, studio-quality monitoring, and an SSL Production Pack software bundle. Those who plump for the pricier SSL 2+ will be able to make use of more collaborative tools like a production hub, an extra headphone output with independent monitor mix, MIDI I/O, and an additional un-balanced output for DJ Mixers. Talk about bang for your buck.
