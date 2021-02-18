Skullcandy’s best-selling Hesh range now includes some affordable ANC cans

If, like most people on planet Earth, you’ve spent the majority of the last 12 months working from home, then you probably appreciate an escape from the orchestra of dog barks, child screams and daytime TV rambling that surrounds you for most of the day. Noise-cancelling headphones are just the fix for that, and Skullcandy has launched one of the cheapest pairs you’ll find. Joining its best-selling Hesh line is the Hesh ANC, which pairs 40mm drivers with ANC for a very competitive £120. You get up to 22 hours of battery life with ANC on, while Rapid Charge returns three hours of juice with a 10-minute charge. An ambient mode will come in handy when you’re out and about, and you can expect both Bluetooth 5.0 support and a 3.5mm headphone jack should you need it. The Hesh ANC also ships with a built-in Tile tracker, so you shouldn’t have to worry about losing them. For those ‘not ready to make the jump to Active Noise Cancelling quite yet’. Skullcandy’s new Hesh Evo wireless (£90) offer 36-hour battery life, comparably fast charging and the same Tile functionality as their pricier counterparts. Something for everyone, then. Both are available to buy now.