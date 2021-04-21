Signia’s Active Pro is a stylish and wireless solution to hearing aids

Easily mistaken for a pair of Bluetooth in-ears, the Signia Active Pro is the answer to stylish, discreet prescription hearing aids. Following on that theme, Qi wireless charging is on board via the pocketable carrier case, as well as Bluetooth connectivity for streaming, listening, taking and making phone calls. The Signia Assistant app uses AI to continually optimise sound to your personal hearing profile to ensure clearer sound. This doesn’t mean you won’t need to see a qualified audiologist though, but it does equate to a stylish alternative to many of the bulky and unattractive hearing aids currently on the market. The Signia Active Pro (£999) also comes with 30-minute speedy charging which will give three hours of streaming and five hours of regular use.