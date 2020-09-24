The Sennheiser HD 560S are affordable open-back headphones for the discerning home listener

Sennheiser has launched a new pair of affordable open-back headphones tailor made for audiophiles who like to spend their evenings soaking up devilishly detailed decibels. The HD 560S (£169) feature open-back ear cups that allow sound waves to expand naturally, "recreating the optimal triangular listening position of loudspeakers to create an articulate sound-stage." Sounds fancy, no? A frequency response of 6 Hz to 38 kHz also helps the HD 560S weave together complex bass sounds, while a high110 dB/1V sensitivity and impressively low total harmonic distortion levels (<0.05% at 90 dB) bring expressive dynamic range and clarity to the table. It's worth remembering the open-ear design of the 560S will let some ambient sounds in and allow your own audio of choice to leak out. That's not a problem if you plan of using them when you're sprawled out at home, but it does mean you should probably use them sparingly in public - especially you, Megadeth fans.