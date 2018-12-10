The RodeCaster Pro is an all-in-one podcast production studio overflowing with tools

Want to create a properly professional podcast without splashing out on a bucketload of equipment? Australian audio giant Rode knows you do, and that's exactly why it's introducing the RodeCaster Pro (£569.00). Pitched as "the world's first fully integrated podcast production studio," the RodeCaster Pro somehow crams all the features you'd need to create a pro-level recording into a single device. The versatile unit includes four microphone channels, separate bluetooth, 3.5mm TRRS, and USB inputs, programmable sound effects pads, four high-power headphone outputs, direct microSD recording, and live streaming capability - and that's only the tip of the iceberg. We'd say it's unbelieveable if we hadn't seen it for ourselves.