The Rock lends his name to Under Armour’s tough new true wireless earphones

Considering he’s about the size of a Transit van (the long wheelbase version), The Rock probably sweats quite a lot when he works out. So who better to put their name to a pair of gym-friendly true wireless earphones than the man himself? With an IPX7 rating and antibacterial tips the UA True Wireless Project Rock Edition headphones (£160) are built for hard work, plus the sturdy carry case gives you a total of 25 hours of battery. The Rock and Under Armour aren’t exactly known for their musical chops, so JBL has taken care of the sonics, also adding Talk-Thru tech so you can chat to people while you pump iron without having to take them out.