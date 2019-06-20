RHA's fan-favourite T20 earbuds have been given a wireless makeover

RHA has released a wireless version of its fan-favourite T20 headphones, meaning you can finally take these glorious buds off the grid. As you might expect, RHA has taken an 'if it ain't broke' approach to its wireless T20s (£199), keeping all of the same features you already know (and presumably) love. That means they use the same DualCoil drivers to deliver "peerless" audio, and sport detachable stainless-steel housings that block external noise to crank up the immersion factor. Keeping them charged sounds like a doddle, with RHA claiming the T20s can be fully juiced in around 1.5 hours. After that, you should get up to 12 hours of listening time before they need to be plugged back in, which should be enough milage to see you through the day.