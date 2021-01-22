The redesigned Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 BT combines big bass and spacious stereo with Bluetooth support

If you haven't upgraded your home office with a decent sound system by now, you should probably take a long hard look in the mirror. Once you're finished with that - we reckon about 30 minutes of intense introspection should do the trick - pull yourself together and check out the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 BT (£279). The latest version of the U.S. company's compact system adds Bluetooth connectivity for some much needed flexibility, while still promising supreme sound thanks to a pair of horn-loaded stereo speakers and an acoustically matched subwoofer. Oh, and if you're temped to dismiss the setup as mere 'computer speakers,' Klipsch is keen to remind you that the ProMedia 2.1 BT offer up to 200W of dynamic power along with bucketloads of bass thanks to its side-firing, ported sub. That's you told.