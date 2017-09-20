The Q Acoustics M2 gives your telly a much-needed bass boost

Sure, your ultra-skinny TV might all but disappear when you look at it from the side, like some kind of size 0 supermodel, but that doesn't leave a lot of room for speakers, does it? Stick a Q Acoustics M2 soundbase underneath it and suddenly movies, music and games will actually sound like they're supposed to. The £299 base finds room inside for a dedicated subwoofer, to really rattle your furniture, and HDMI ARC passthrough should make setup a breeze, even if you're rocking a set-top box, Blu-ray player or games console. It also uses clever EQ tech to make sure all that audio isn't just piped to a single sweet spot - it'll fill the whole room, so everyone can listen in. You'll be able to snap one up later this month.