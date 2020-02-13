Pure’s new StreamR speaker makes a Splash

Everybody knows 14 February is Valentine’s Day, but did you know 13 February is National Radio Day? Well you do now. Pure did. And to mark the occasion it has unveiled the StreamR Splash (£130, pure.com) – a Bluetooth speaker and DAB+ radio with IP67 waterproofing, 20-hour battery life and 10 watts of power to push the 1.6in woofer. You can also add Alexa’s dulcet tones, even when you’re out and about away from Wi-Fi, simply by downloading Pure’s Home app to the phone you’ve got connected. So tune into Radio 4, recline on a nearby wheelie bin, and marvel at how amazing it is we can send sound through thin air.