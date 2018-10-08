Pro-Ject’s latest Beatles turntable celebrates The White Album’s 50th anniversary in fine style

Pro-Ject’s no stranger to reinterpreting classic albums as turntables, and now it’s turned its attention to The White Album, with the suitably named 2Xperience The Beatles White Album (€1499). The famous Beatles LP itself is due for the lavish reissue treatment as it hits the ripe old age of 50, and this limited-edition (500 units) deck is just the thing to play your brand-new 180g DLP vinyl copy on. As ever, the turntable’s infused with Pro-Ject’s usual attention to detail and quality, being based on audiophile-pleasing 2Xperience SB leading components and sound. But, really, this one’s about the visuals. Almost everything’s white – even the cartridge and tone arm. It’s so minimal and tasteful that it’ll make your guitar (or Jony Ive) gently weep.