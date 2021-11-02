Pioneer’s DM-50D desktop speakers are designed for DJs and budding Dres

Many mix-masters moonlight as DJs down their local disco joint. Trouble is, spinning discs and blending tracks demand different things from desktop monitors. Beefy bass might get the people moving, but it’s hard to balance audio when low frequencies are shaking both your hats off. Caught between two worlds? Pioneer’s latest speaker system doesn’t make you choose: its DM-50D monitors are designed to be an all-in-one solution for multi-talented mixers.

Sizeable 5in woofers take care of the bass, while class D amplifiers promise purer punch. Up top are time-aligned tweeters which, together with convex diffusers, should fill the room with clear, distortion-free high frequencies. And with a wide sweet spot, you should enjoy immersive stereo sound wherever you’re sitting in your soundproofed garden studio (the shed).

If the turntable awaits, stick the DM-50D in DJ mode for boom that’s tuned to shake the room. Ready to mix your next masterpiece? Flick the switch to Production mode for optimised DSP settings and a clean sound profile.

A 3.5mm jack on the front makes it easy to hone through your ’phones, while RCA, 3.5mm and TRS inputs on the rear mean you can hook up all your gear – from controller decks to mixings desks.

Once you’ve tweaked and tuned your way to a bona fide chart-topper, the DM-50D speakers also double-up as stellar party-starters. Yours for £199 a pair, the active monitors will arrive on shelves from 6 December – just in time to host a Christmas set and hob-nob with industry bigwigs.