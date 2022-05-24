Pioneer’s latest desktop speakers bring Bluetooth into the mix

Are you a desktop DJ or home music producer looking to cut down on cable clutter? Pioneer DJ has just overhauled its mainstream monitors for the Bluetooth generation – and introduced an even smaller set of speakers that can get the party started without taking over your work space.

The DM-50-BT is a Bluetooth upgrade to the wired DM-50D desktop monitors introduced late last year. They’re rocking the same familiar design, with easy-access volume knob and headphone socket on the front panel, and the connectivity list is identical: RCA and mini jack inputs, along with TRS. With built-in Bluetooth, though, you can ignore all that and get streaming from a computer or smartphone cable-free.

A switch on the back lets you flip DSP settings between DJ and production modes, for greater detail across the important frequencies when crafting cuts, and maximum volume and clarity when you’re not the only one in the room.

The new model will be sold alongside the existing wired-only version, for purists that can’t face axing analogue connections.

Not everyone’s got space for a full-on music production suite at home, of course. Which is why Pioneer has added the more compact DM-40D-BT and DM-40D to the line-up. With 4in drivers, they have a much smaller footprint, but are still tuned to deliver ample audio.

Like the bigger DM-50s, the DM-40s can be had in wired-only and Bluetooth flavours. They’re a modern twist on the company’s long-running DM-40, with a Class D amplifier, RCA and 3.5mm stereo mini jack inputs, and the same DSP controls.

All three new models can be had in black or white colours. The Pioneer DJ DM-50D-BT and DM-40D will be arriving first, landing later this month for £229 and £149 respectively. The DM-40D-BT will follow later in June, and set you back £169.