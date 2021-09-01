Philips Fidelio T1 true wireless boast beefy drivers and big battery life
Like everybody else, Philips has previously released true wireless earphones but the Fidelio T1 is its most premium set yet. with 10mm drivers and advanced Pro+ active noise cancellation (ANC). It's designed to work well in noisy environments such as when you're walking along against the wind. Six mics are used, three in each bud. Even with ANC on you'll still get nine hours of use, while there are another 25 hours inside the case. WIthout ANC activated, those times whoosh up to 13 and 35 hours respectively.The case is finished with Muirhead leather, while the earphones themselves are finished in brushed metal, available in black or silver.
Plenty on offer
Full charging takes two hours, but a 15-minute Fast Charge will get you an extra hour of playback. The Fidelio T1 aren't the most compact true wireless earphones you'll find, but they pack a lot of tech inside with Bluetooth 5.2 and native support for Google Assistant. They're also Hi-Res Audio certified. Google's Fast Pair tech is also supported while there are tap controls on the bud for play/pause and skip while you can press for Google Assistant. They're also IPX4 splashproof, too, so there's no problem using them in the rain. Comfort is key (and good fit essential for noise isolation), so Philips has included a generous array of ear tips - six sizes of silicon tips plus three sizes of Comply foam tips. As you'd expect, they'll auto-pause when you remove one, too, though you can use just one if you want to.