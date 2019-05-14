OnePlus promises 'extraordinary audio' with new Bullets Wireless 2

Hot on the heels of its OnePlus 7 announcement, OnePlus has unveiled a new range of wireless headphones. Christened the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (£99), the new pair of bluetooth buds promise to deliver an extraordinary audio experience thanks to an upgraded triple-armature driver structure. The Bullet Wireless 2 contain two Knowles moving iron drivers for better highs, and one GoerTek dynamic driver for more dynamic mids and bass. The fast-charging headphones can also deliver 10 hours of playback after 10 minutes of charging, and even support aptX HD for 24-bit hi-res audio to deliver better-than-CD sound quality. Lob in Bluetooth 5.0, Quick Pair functionality, and accessible Magnetic Control, and you've got a pair of buds that seem to tick all the right boxes.