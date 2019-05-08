Naim unveils 2nd-gen Mu-so wireless speaker for space-saving sound

Five years on from the original Mu-so, British hi-fi specialist Naim Audio has finally finished work on its follow-up. And the Naim Audi Mu-so 2nd Generation is no half-hearted upgrade — a staggering 95% of the original Bluetooth speaker has been reengineered. Along with improved speaker drivers, the Mu-so 2 packs a more powerful chip and a redesigned cabinet for beefed-up bass. Touch controls on the illuminated dial have been completely revamped and you can now power on the speaker with a Jedi-like wave of the hand, thanks to a new proximity sensor. The speaker also features built-in Chromecast along with Airplay 2, Spotify Connect and TIDAL. If black's not your colour, fifty quid will buy you a replacement grille in Terracotta, Olive or Peacock. At £1299, it's a tad pricier than its predecessor, but its got the goods to back it up. On sale from tomorrow (9 May).