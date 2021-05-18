The Mooer Audio GTRS S800 is an intelligent effects guitar with a built-in drum machine

Mooer Audio has created a self-styled "one-of-a-kind" intelligent guitar called the GTRS S800 that combines a classic electric six string with built-in effects, a drum machine and a looper. The digitally enhanced axe is equipped with a GTRS Intelligent Processor that works in tandem with the GTRS app to let players create and shape tones and effects on the fly. A video showing the guitar in actions indicates those effects can also be accessed by way of a tantalisingly named 'Super Knob,' which other than sounding like a rather potent piece of tech, opens the door to 126 effects, the aforementioned drum machine with 40 presets and an 80-second looper. A spec rundown on the GTRS website also touts Bluetooth connectivity, USB-C support for recording and charging, and 10 hours of continuous battery life. There's no word on how much the S800 will cost, but we should find out when Mooer brings the instrument to Indiegogo in the near future.