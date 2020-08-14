Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture let you control your music with your head

If there’s one thing we find irritating about true wireless headphones it’s the controls. Touch-sensitive ones are always picky about how you prod them, and proper buttons often end up pushing the buds further down your earhole. Surely there’s another way? Mobvoi’s Earbuds Gesture not only have multi-touch controls that claim to work no matter how quickly you tap them, they also allow you to pick up calls by nodding your head twice, or shaking it to reject one. We’ve seen the tech before on the TicPods 2 Pro and it was… temperamental, but with any luck it’s been improved. This time there’s also dual-mic noise cancellation, a charging case that offers up to 50 hours of battery life, and IPX5 waterproofing. Tempted? You can save a chunk of cash by pledging your support on Indiegogo now.