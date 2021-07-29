Master & Dynamic’s MW08 Sport earbuds ship in a kevlar case for bulletproof audio

Premium earbuds are all well and good, but most won’t make it through military drills. Need audio fit for an assault course? Enter Master & Dynamic’s MW08 Sport wireless earbuds (£329). Backed by scratch-resistant sapphire glass, they’re built tough enough to survive the meanest mud run. IPX5 waterproofing keeps spray at bay, while memory foam tips ensure a secure fit as you scramble. Storage is similarly sturdy, courtesy of a kevlar fibre case which bolsters total battery life to 42 hours. Like the standard MW08, the Sport earbuds ship with 11mm Beryllium drivers and hybrid active noise cancellation, plus a pair of ambient sound modes to help you keep an ear on the outside world. Need a bigger boost between workouts? Drop the bulletproof bundle on the new machined aluminium MC100 Wireless Charge Pad (£59) for 10W power without wires.