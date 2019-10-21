Master & Dynamic's MW07 GO are hardy true wireless earbuds that don't skimp out on style

New York-based audio specialist Master and Dynamic has launched another pair of true wireless earbuds geared towards those with a more active lifestyle. The MW07 GO ($199) are the company's most lightweight and durable buds to date, and should be able to withstand tough workouts and even the most arduous journeys thanks to an IPX6 water resistance rating and the fact they've been constructed using TR90 composite - a hardy performance material that's usually seen in sport eyewear. Despite being billed as tough-as-nails buds, the MW07 still retain a sleek, modern design, and promise to deliver "expansive" audio thanks to the use of custom 10mm beryllium drivers. 10 hours of playtime isn't too shabby either, and should easily cover a couple of weeks at the gym.