Lypertek Tevi true wireless buds promise high-end sound and plenty of playback

You might not recognise the name Lypertek, but the company has just released what looks to be a stunning pair of true wireless buds. They're called Tevi, and they're a pair of true wireless in-ear buds that offer a platter of high-end features for just $99. For starters, the Tevi buds offer a whopping 10 hours of playback on a single charge, and 70 hours of total use thanks to a portable charging case. The buds also utilise high performance tuned graphene drivers in combination with a 32 bit tri-core processor and Kalimba DSP to ensure audio sounds clean, balanced, and powerful across the entire sound spectrum. Advanced Qualcomm Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and full IPx7 waterproofing are the lip-smacking icing on what's already an impossibly sweet cake. Talk about tasty.