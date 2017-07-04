Luzli Roller MK01 headphones have portability all wrapped up

On-ear headphones have long struggled to compete with the chuck-in-your pocket ease of their in-ear counterparts. Collapsible hinge designs have helped make them a little more compact, but that’s all just a bit predictable for the designers at Luzli. Its Roller MK01 cans sit on a headband made up of 13 spring-loaded aluminium links, which allow the headphones to roll up to pocket size, then hold their shape when unfurled. Each pair is handmade in Switzerland, which seems fitting since they take their cues from high-end Swiss watches in their finish and design. The only set back? Their equally high-end $3000 price tag.