Lotsen up: Urbanears expands wireless speaker range with fabric-covered cuboid

Sometimes, you don’t need your Wi-Fi speaker to come with a neural network-powered AI assistant inside – you just want it to stream tunes off your phone, tablet or laptop with a minimum of fuss, preferably while looking good into the bargain. Urbanears new Lotsen (£179, available now) puts a fat ol’ tick in all those boxes. With Spotify Connect, AirPlay, Chromecast and Bluetooth built-in, it’ll pair up with pretty much anything, while its squared-off fabric form (available in six different colours) is elegant enough to fit in the most stylish of homes. Urbanears claims its audio is muscular enough to fill “small to medium” rooms, but if you need to expand its reach it can be linked up in a multi-room configuration, either with other Lotsen speakers or Urbanears’ existing Stammen and Baggen models.