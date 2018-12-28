LG unveils three tiny, room-filling soundbars for 2019

CES 2019 doesn’t officially kick off until 8th January, but the initial dribble of gadget news is already underway – and Korean giant LG is starting its show with the unveiling of high-end soundbars. The SL10YG, SL9YG and SL8YG (price and release date TBC) have been designed in collaboration with the British premium hi-fi brainboxes at Meridian, with all three featuring “Upmix” tech able to take a vanilla two-channel source and turn it into a more involving surround sundae. Not only that, but they’ve all got Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for multi-directional sound too, which should make your movie and gaming nights all the more immersive. Finally, it being 2019 and all, Google Assistant has been packed inside, meaning you’ve got an AI-assisted, smart home-controlling voice buddy to bark orders at to boot.