Klipsch’s The One II and The Three II wireless speakers mix modern clout and old-school cool

Fed up with modern wireless speakers trying to blend into your home environment with curvy designs and knitted bodysocks? Then try the Klipsch The One II (£260) and the Klipsch The Three II (£395). Weird names aside, these boxy beauties marry high-end audio output with stylish classic design. The One II at just 33×14cm nonetheless packs a pair of 57mm full-range drivers, and a 114mm woofer. You can fire your tunes at it via Bluetooth 4.0, or connect up kit via the 3.5mm audio input – all the while cooing at the real wood veneer and tactile metal knobs and switches. The depicted Three II ramps things up further with dual-opposed bass radiators, an MM phono stage for vinyl fiends, and a USB digital input that works alongside 192kHz/24-bit decoding for high-res audio bliss. Feast your ears on the pair as of August 2019.