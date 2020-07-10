Klipsch T5 II true wireless in-ears get a boost from McLaren F1

McLaren’s Formula 1 team is one of the most successful in the sport’s history, but the racetrack hasn’t been such a happy hunting ground in recent years. It’s a good job, then, that its latest pair of true wireless buds look like such winners. Made by headphone specialists Klipsch, the IP67-rated T5 II Sport McLaren edition earphones (£259) come in a rugged charging case that includes a special moisture removal system and its own wireless charging pad. A new external antenna design, which boosts the signal to reduce interference, also means they’re 25% smaller than before. And don’t worry if your F1 allegiances lie elsewhere, you can get a pair of T5 II Sport earphones without the McLaren branding or wireless charging pad for £209, or the bog standard version that comes with fewer eartips and a different case for £185. That’s what we call a podium finish.