News
Klipsch is gunning for comfort and clarity with its new R5 wireless earbuds
Comfortably run
Klipsch is looking to tap into the fitness market with its new R5 wireless headphones (£100). The buds are designed to deliver comfort and audio clarity in a small, wireless, sweat-resistant package, and make use of Klipsch's patented contour ear tips - which are anatomically designed to sit comfortably inside the ear canal - to make those arduous gym sessions infinitely more bearable. Though not truly wireless like Apple's earpods (there's a thin wire holding the two buds together), the R5's are small enough that they won't get in the way, and should resit sweat, moisture, and rain - meaning they'll be able to handle any workout you throw at 'em.
Audio