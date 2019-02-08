Klipsch is gunning for comfort and clarity with its new R5 wireless earbuds

Klipsch is looking to tap into the fitness market with its new R5 wireless headphones (£100). The buds are designed to deliver comfort and audio clarity in a small, wireless, sweat-resistant package, and make use of Klipsch's patented contour ear tips - which are anatomically designed to sit comfortably inside the ear canal - to make those arduous gym sessions infinitely more bearable. Though not truly wireless like Apple's earpods (there's a thin wire holding the two buds together), the R5's are small enough that they won't get in the way, and should resit sweat, moisture, and rain - meaning they'll be able to handle any workout you throw at 'em.