JLab has launched its next gen true wireless sport earbuds in the UK

Have you been searching high and low for a pair of earbuds that'll withstand your workout? Well, you're in luck, because JLab has just launched its Epic Air Elite True Wireless Sports Earbuds (£149.99) in the UK. The next generation of its top selling buds, the Epic Air Elites offer the same fitness-focused design and improved ear hook as the original Epic Air, but boast a best-in-class 6 hour battery life, along with a portable charging case that crams in another 32 hours. The water-resistant buds also sport an improved Class 1 Bluetooth 5 connection, brand new 'Be Aware Audio' tech that can be switched on and off when you want to hear your surroundings, and Cloud Foam ear tips that should deliver a perfect fit.