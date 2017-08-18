JBL’s hefty Boombox goes long and loud

Portability is a funny thing. Technically a horse is portable, but you wouldn’t squeeze one into your suitcase for a weekend away, would you? JBL’s new Boombox (£400) is portable as well but at over 5kg and almost 20in long you’d have to be pretty committed to your tunes to carry one around. That size and weight makes sense when you consider it includes four active transducers, two bass radiators and a whopper of a battery - 20,000mAh is good for 24 hours of playback, so you won’t have to worry about taking a charger with you. Might need that horse to help you carry it though.