Jaybird’s ultra-light Vista headphones are all about faff-free running

If you’re training for a marathon, you probably don’t want your headphones to do any of the following: fall out, weigh your ears down, die on you just before the final stretch, or test your already tested resolve with finicky controls. Luckily, Jaybird appears to have thought of all of this while designing its new true wireless headphones. The Vista’s fins comfortably lock each earbud into your ear, and at just 6 grams you’ll probably forget they’re there. Battery life is six hours (plus 10 with the case), but if you choose to use each bud independently you can push this to 32 hours. Customisable one-button controls make it easy to pause, skip tracks, turn up the volume or call Siri/Google Assistant while you run, and they’re both IP67 waterproof and sweatproof. If the 6mm drivers deliver the promised marriage of great sound and warm bass, we could be looking at a serious rival to Jabra’s Elite Active 65t. Grab a pair now for £159.