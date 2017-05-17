Jammy is a collapsible guitar that'll fit in your carry-on

Time was, taking your six string on tour meant checking in a hefty flight case - and paying a not-so-cool price to do so. Leave the old-timers to haul their Gibsons as you slip Jammy into your suitcase. A telescopic strum stick that connects to your smartphone, Jammy offers real-time chord guidance via LED-fitted frets, while on-board audio output means you don’t need to lug an amp along for the ride. At 19.6 inches extended, its neck is full-scale - so you shouldn’t notice a darn bit of difference as you pluck yourself to sleep. Want to get your rock on? Register on the website for more info.