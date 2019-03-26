Huawei's FreeLace wireless buds provide 4 hours of playback after 5 minutes charging

Cable-free Bluetooth pairing still feels like magic, but Huawei reckons it's got something even faster. Plug its new FreeLace wireless headphones into the P30 or P30 Pro's USB-C port and they will instantly pair. It'll charge them too - a whopping four hours playback after only five minutes, which means they will hardly be a burden if you forget to fill them with energy the night before. How's this for stamina? 12 hours of talk and 18 hours of playback. Don't do both at the same time. And with IPX5 water resistance, they won't shrivel in the presence of sweat and tears - both of which should be present if you're listening to the right podcasts. Another key feature is the magnetic switch, which you can separate to play music and answer calls, and then re-attach to pause and hang up on your other half. There's also a tiny remote control, which can be long pressed for two seconds to activate voice assistant and reject calls. Though Huawei isn't calling its new buds noise cancelling, they come shielded with wind noise reduction, an ergonomic cavity design and a noise-cancelling algorithm for clearer audio and yours for around £89.