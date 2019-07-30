House of Marley’s Liberate Air are eco-friendly earbuds

Know what’s better than completely cord-free headphones? Environmentally friendly completely cord-free headphones - that's what. Made using a combination of bamboo, recyclable aluminum, natural wood fibre composite made from sawdust, and a fabric composed of recycled plastic bottles, House of Marely’s first truly wireless earbuds look like a good bet for eco-conscious gadget fiends. But the materials aren’t the only talking point. With nine hours of battery life (32 with the charging case), Siri and Google Assistant integration, touch controls, IPX4 sweatproofing and the option to direct all audio to one earbud, the Liberate Air (£130) have plenty to rival Apple's all-conquering AirPods. Just be careful if you spend a lot of time listening to your music in the company of hungry pandas.