House of Marley's Exodus ANC are "earth-friendly" active noise cancelling headphones

House of Marley has unveiled a new pair of "earth-friendly" active noise cancelling wireless headphones that'll fire sweet, sustainable beats into your marvellous earholes. Constructed from FSC certified wood and recyclable aluminium, the new Exodus ANC (£199) sport a sleek, foldable design that prioritises comfort by using form-fitting memory foam ear cups and a padded headband to gently grip your noggin. In the audio department, a four-microphone system combines with hybrid noise cancellation tech to filter out unwanted ambient noise, allowing the 50mm hi-definition driver to help your signature tunes take centre stage. A quick-charging battery delivers 6 hours of playtime in just 15 minutes, or 28 hours of playtime on a full 3-hour charge.