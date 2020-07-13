Google’s Pixel Buds 2 optimise sound for the environment

It sometimes feels like wireless buds are competing with grains of sand - there are absolutely loads of them. Gone are the days where Apple’s AirPods are ruling solo. Google want in, and the new pixel buds which are three years in the making, offer a stylish design which sit flush in the ear. With IPX4 rating they’ll handle a sweat session and survive a downpour too. Fast pairing is on board with a Pixel smartphone, or any Android 6.0 enabled blower, but it’ll play nice with iOS and any Bluetooth device. Your buds will blast out your favourite tunes for 5 hours with an extra 24 hours' worth of juice in the charging case. The 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, together with the eartips promise rich sound with passive noise reduction to avoid that unpleasant plugged ear feeling. Adaptive sound will tweak the volume based on your environment. Two beamforming mics work with voice accelerometers to detect jaw movement and know when you start speaking. Available in black or white (£179) - Google Translate is only a tap away and will translate over 40 language in real-time. Muy bueno!