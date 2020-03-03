Fender's new hybrid axe is part acoustic guitar and part electric shredder

Fender has expanded its range of hybrid guitars with the new American Acoustasonic Stratocaster (£1749). Part acoustic guitar and part electric shredder, the American Acoustasonic is a rather smooth customer that features all-new wood tones and voices, and offers ten variant sounds. Swapping between acoustic and electric is as simple as flipping a switch, or you could always opt for a acoustic and electric blend that brings the best of both worlds. The refined six-string also boasts an Acoustasonic Enhancer that listens exclusively to the soundboard to support more percussive playing styles, a Stringed Instrument Resonance System (SIRS) that controls airflow to deliver lively harmonics and a loud, resonance voice, and an Acoustasonic Noiseless magnetic pickup that helps create those Stratocaster-inspired voicings and iconic hum-free Fender electric tone. Winner.