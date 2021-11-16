Denon’s suitably late to the party with two sets of true wireless in-ears

Denon has revealed its first-ever duo of true wireless in-ear headphones – one with noise-cancelling and one without. The well-known audio brand has certainly been biding its time, with a bewildering choice of rivals available. After all, Apple’s AirPods have been on the market for half a decade already.

The $159/£139 Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds (Denon AH-C830NCW) and $99/£89 Denon Wireless Earbuds (Denon AH-C630W) are pleasantly well-priced though, with the cheaper pair undercutting many rivals at the £99 mark. They’re naturally compatible with any Bluetooth device and are IPX4 rated so they’re fine for use in the rain or during workouts.

Unfortunately, the buds don’t have wireless charging in the case, but they do use USB-C. Plus, if you’re using them with a newer Android device, they also feature Google Fast Pair for super-quick connections.

Both sets of earbuds are available in black or white, with the noise-cancellers having a glossy finish with silver accents, and the Wireless Earbuds having a matte finish.

Denon claims the lower-priced buds boast up to 6 hours of wireless Bluetooth music on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the case. The AH-C830NCW Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds are predictably a little less capable with 4.5 hours of wireless Bluetooth music playback (18 hours including the case).

The Denon AH-C830NCW Noise Cancelling Earbuds use dual mics on each earbud and have a Transparency Mode to enable you to better hear your environment. Removing the earbuds also pauses your music, as we’re seeing from many true wireless sets now. The buds both boast 10mm drivers.