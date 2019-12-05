Cleer updates Flow range with Google Assistant support and a 'conversation mode'

Cleer has expended its Flow range of noise cancelling headphones with a sophomore effort dubbed the Flow II (£249). Much like its predecessor, the Flow II employs hybrid noise-cancelling tech that let users enjoy their tunes without any ambient intrusion and boasts 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. The sequel, however, also adds Google Assistant support to enable voice control, and features a new 'conversation mode' that lets wearers temporarily turn off noise-cancelling by pressing their hand against the left earcup so they can better hear the world around them. Those accessibility tweaks might not be enough to warrant an upgrade, but will be welcome additions if you were about to hit 'purchase' for the first time.