B&W wants to deliver a 'truly immersive' multi-room experience with new Formation Suite

Bower & Wilkins has introduced a new range of high-end wireless speakers that look more like alien artefacts than multi-room marvels. The B&W Formation Suite currently comprises five devices: the Formation Duo active wireless speakers, Formation Wedge wireless speaker, Formation Bass subwoofer, Formation Bar soundbar, and Formation Audio wireless hub. Each has been designed to serve a unique purpose, but all five can be seamlessly connected using B&W's imperceptible Formation Wireless synchronisation tech to create a completely immersive soundstage experience. You'll be able to set up and control each speaker using B&W's own Formation app, while there's also support for the likes of Apple AirPlay 2, Roon Ready, and Spotify Connect. First though you'll actually need to get yourself a speaker or two, and with prices ranging from $899 to $3999, you might need a bit of time to save some pennies.