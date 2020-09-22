Bose Sleepbuds II help you find the land of nod

With coronavirus cases on the up, large parts of the world periodically catching fire, Liverpool reigning Premier League champions, and nobody in a position of authority able to organise a booze-up in a brewery, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if you were having trouble sleeping at the moment. Bose’s redesigned Sleepbuds II (£230) might have an IPX4 rating and come with a 30-hour charging case, but the only music they’ll play is designed to help you drop off. With noise-cancelling and over 35 specially composed tracks that mirror the frequencies of common slumber disruptors, the tiny buds also have a special anti-friction coating to stop them making a racket when they come into contact with your pillow. Throw in 10 hours of snoozy sounds from each charge and they’ll last for way longer than just 40 winks.