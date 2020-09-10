Bose launches three new pairs of its Frames audio sunglasses

Remember Bose’s Frames? They didn’t take off in the way their maker hoped, but Bose isn’t giving up on sunglasses with speakers. Oh no. Today it announced not one, not two, but three new pairs of Frames, with the company promising the functionality of premium headphones in each. Probably the most interesting are the Frames Tempo, sport sunglasses that are durable and lightweight, and come with three different nose pad shapes to stop them slipping down your face mid-run. A 22mm driver sits in each temple, loud enough, Bose says, to cycle at 25mph while still being able to hear what you need to around you. They’re weather-, scratch-, sweat- and shatter-resistant and have eight hours of battery life. The Frames Tenor and Soprano, meanwhile, build on the original Frames with better bass response from the 16mm speakers, an extended battery life of 5.5 hours and much-improved voice pickup. All three models block up to 99% of UV rays, and while they remain chunkier than regular sunglasses, Bose has done a good job of embedding its various components as discreetly as possible. They all cost £239.95 and will be available to buy from September 24.