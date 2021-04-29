Beolab 28 is Bang & Olufsen’s “most advanced speaker” to date

Bang & Olufsen has been turning out eye-catching hi-fi gear for over 70 years, but the company says its new wireless speaker is the most technically advanced audio product yet. The Beolab 28 (from £9,750 per pair) is a strikingly slender column speaker clad in aluminium (silver, black and bronze options are available) with either fabric or solid wood covers, but it’s not just easy on the eye – it’s easy to live with. Wireless to cut down on cables, equipped with a downward-firing subwoofer (so you don’t need to find somewhere to place a big external one) and equally at home wall-mounted or floor-standing, it comes with Active Room Compensation to automatically adjust the sound for whatever space and placement you’ve chosen. How it sounds remains to be seen/heard, but the Beolab 28 might just combine classic B&O design, high-end hi-fi engineering and 21st century user-friendliness in one premium product.