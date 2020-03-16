Beats officially announces the cheapest Powerbeats yet

The Beats Powerbeats 4 are here, but they’re not called that. Confusingly, Beats has decided to abandon the numerical system for the follow-up to its Powerbeats 3, but the (just) Powerbeats are up step up on their predecessor in every way. Battery life has been upped from 13 hours to 15, they have the same IPX4 sweat and water resistance as the Powerbeats Pro, and should sound the same too. There are playback controls on the buds, but the (just) Powerbeats are powered by Apple’s H1 chip, enabling hands-free Siri. The two buds are connected by a single cable, which runs behind your ears instead of in front of them as before. Available in black, white and red with four sizes of eartip for the best fit, the £129.95 (just) Powerbeats will be in shops and online from March 18.