Bath time tunes will never be the same with Zeppy
Remember that panicked moment when your phone almost slipped into the tub while you wallowed along to Sgt. Pepper? No more. Meet Zeppy, a floating wireless speaker which does a whole lot more than make noise. See, Zeppy (€79, Indiegogo) uses a flat panel membrane to propel its waves through the, erm, waves - which means a proper pool party that'll get the lilos going. When you’re not splashing around, it can also be used as a massage aid, because there’s nothing as soothing as Enya for your deep tissue. Got some pals? Pair up to 8 Zeppys for a party that the whole house can feel.